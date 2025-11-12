Gretex Industries consolidated net profit rises 124.44% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 60.90% to Rs 14.61 crore

Net profit of Gretex Industries rose 124.44% to Rs 1.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 60.90% to Rs 14.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 9.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.14.619.081.033.521.460.841.230.771.010.45

Powered by Capital Market - Live News