Gulshan Polyols consolidated net profit declines 54.21% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 6:05 PM IST
Sales rise 34.51% to Rs 405.59 crore

Net profit of Gulshan Polyols declined 54.21% to Rs 6.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 34.51% to Rs 405.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 301.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 60.69% to Rs 17.76 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 45.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.80% to Rs 1377.98 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1179.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales405.59301.54 35 1377.981179.73 17 OPM %4.768.50 -4.217.46 - PBDT17.2126.67 -35 60.1788.94 -32 PBT8.4319.33 -56 27.8060.20 -54 NP6.5814.37 -54 17.7645.18 -61

First Published: May 21 2024 | 5:48 PM IST

