Transpek Industry consolidated net profit rises 32.36% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.49% to Rs 160.27 crore

Net profit of Transpek Industry rose 32.36% to Rs 12.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 9.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 1.49% to Rs 160.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 162.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.160.27162.7016.6513.8429.3024.7916.9711.8912.649.55

