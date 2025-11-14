Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation consolidated net profit rises 74.07% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.77% to Rs 813.69 crore

Net profit of Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation rose 74.07% to Rs 61.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 35.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 7.77% to Rs 813.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 755.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.813.69755.019.458.84106.4562.2592.2252.7561.2235.17

