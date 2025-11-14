SVS Ventures standalone net profit declines 37.50% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 45.16% to Rs 0.17 crore

Net profit of SVS Ventures declined 37.50% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 45.16% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.0.170.3164.7158.060.110.190.100.180.100.16

