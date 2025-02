Transrail Lighting consolidated net profit rises 91.89% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 62.86% to Rs 1340.36 crore

Net profit of Transrail Lighting rose 91.89% to Rs 93.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 48.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 62.86% to Rs 1340.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 823.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1340.36823.0113.3811.69140.4472.79126.2560.5693.2448.59

