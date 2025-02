Ashoka Buildcon consolidated net profit rises 580.08% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 10.13% to Rs 2387.89 crore

Net profit of Ashoka Buildcon rose 580.08% to Rs 654.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 96.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 10.13% to Rs 2387.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2657.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.2387.892657.1226.7522.11364.70292.06306.65188.88654.5196.24

