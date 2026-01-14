Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Transrail Lighting secures new orders of Rs 527 cr

Image
Last Updated : Jan 14 2026 | 6:16 PM IST
Transrail Lighting has secured new orders aggregating to Rs 527 crore. These wins, spanning the T&D and Poles & Lighting segments, mark a significant milestone in the Company's global expansion journey, further strengthening its presence across the MENA region and Africa while adding manufactured HTLS re-conductoring capability in India to its portfolio.

With these additions, Transrail's cumulative order inflows for FY26 have reached Rs 5,637 crore, reflecting sustained momentum across domestic and international markets. In addition, the Company currently holds an L1 position of more than Rs 2,800 crore, providing strong visibility on prospective inflows.

First Published: Jan 14 2026 | 6:16 PM IST

