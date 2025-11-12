Tree House Education & Accessories reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 49.28% to Rs 1.06 crore

Net Loss of Tree House Education & Accessories reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 49.28% to Rs 1.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1.062.09-1.8917.22-0.020.36-0.180.19-0.10-0.70

