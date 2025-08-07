I K F Finance standalone net profit rises 3.44% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 35.83% to Rs 179.31 crore

Net profit of I K F Finance rose 3.44% to Rs 19.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 18.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 35.83% to Rs 179.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 132.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.179.31132.0168.3571.8426.8126.0726.3225.2119.5418.89

