Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Trent rallies after crossing 1,000 fashion stores; Zudio surpasses 750 stores

Trent rallies after crossing 1,000 fashion stores; Zudio surpasses 750 stores

Image
Last Updated : Apr 01 2025 | 4:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Trent jumped 5.02% to Rs 5577.60 after the company announced that it has crossed an operating portfolio of over 1,000 large-box fashion stores (including 248 Westside and 757 Zudio stores).

The Westside and Zudio brands have to date served over 100 million customers across 230 cities.

Trent, a subsidiary of the Tata Group, operates several retail brands, with Westside leading as one of India's premier fashion chains. The companys other major retail ventures include Zudio, a value fashion brand catering to price-conscious consumers, Trent Hypermarket under the Star banner, which focuses on grocery and daily essentials, and Samoh, a high-end occasion wear brand.

On a consolidated basis, Trent has reported 34% rise in net profit to Rs 496.54 crore on a 34.33% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 4,656.56 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Australian markets rise after RBA holds key rate

China's Shanghai Composite index rose 0.38%

Mahindra & Mahindra sells 4.24 lakh tractors in FY25

Mahindra & Mahindra records 34% jump in tractors sales in March

Merino Shelters monetises its 6-acre land in Navi Mumbai

First Published: Apr 01 2025 | 4:13 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story