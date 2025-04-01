Trent rallies after crossing 1,000 fashion stores; Zudio surpasses 750 stores

Trent jumped 5.02% to Rs 5577.60 after the company announced that it has crossed an operating portfolio of over 1,000 large-box fashion stores (including 248 Westside and 757 Zudio stores).

The Westside and Zudio brands have to date served over 100 million customers across 230 cities.

Trent, a subsidiary of the Tata Group, operates several retail brands, with Westside leading as one of India's premier fashion chains. The companys other major retail ventures include Zudio, a value fashion brand catering to price-conscious consumers, Trent Hypermarket under the Star banner, which focuses on grocery and daily essentials, and Samoh, a high-end occasion wear brand.

On a consolidated basis, Trent has reported 34% rise in net profit to Rs 496.54 crore on a 34.33% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 4,656.56 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News