Asian stocks ended mostly higher on Tuesday, after having suffered heavy losses in the previous session on worries about the impact of a trade war on global growth.

Markets awaited more details on U.S. President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariff announcements set to be announced on Wednesday, which Trump has dubbed 'Liberation Day.'

Trump is expected to unveil tariffs targeting all nations, not just specific ones as previously planned.

Gold prices hit a new record high in Asian trade while the dollar was largely unchanged.

Copper gained on strong factory activity data from China while oil held steady at a one-month high following U.S. threats against Russia and Iran.

China's Shanghai Composite index rose 0.38 percent to 3,348.44 as a measure of Chinese manufacturing activity grew more than expected to a four-month high in March and Trump said he expects a deal regarding the sale of TikTok's U.S. operations to be finalized by the weekend. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index edged up by 0.38 percent to 23,206.84.

China's manufacturing sector expanded at the fastest pace in four months in March as output accelerated on the back of a sustained improvement in new orders, survey data from S&P Global revealed Tuesday.

The headline Caixin Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 51.2 in March from 50.8 in February.

The index marked the sixth consecutive month in which the score has remained above 50.0 mark signaling expansion in the sector.

