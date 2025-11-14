Priti Mercantile Company standalone net profit declines 63.57% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 30.55% to Rs 4.82 crore

Net profit of Priti Mercantile Company declined 63.57% to Rs 1.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 30.55% to Rs 4.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.4.826.9473.6593.522.676.432.656.411.965.38

