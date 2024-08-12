Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

AIA Engineering standalone net profit declines 0.41% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 3:52 PM IST
Sales decline 12.33% to Rs 888.65 crore

Net profit of AIA Engineering declined 0.41% to Rs 246.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 247.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 12.33% to Rs 888.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1013.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales888.651013.60 -12 OPM %31.6929.82 -PBDT355.38356.07 0 PBT330.63332.16 0 NP246.67247.68 0

First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 3:42 PM IST

