Triveni Engineering and Industries consolidated net profit declines 85.90% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.88% to Rs 1598.22 crore

Net profit of Triveni Engineering and Industries declined 85.90% to Rs 4.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 31.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 22.88% to Rs 1598.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1300.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1598.221300.683.346.6338.2370.652.8641.764.4131.27

