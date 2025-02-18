Triveni Engineering receives accolades at the Superior Taste Awards 2025

For its premium whisky brands, Matsya Triple Reserve Blended Whisky and The Crafters Stamp Rare Artisan Blended Whisky

Triveni Engineering & Industries (TEIL) has reinforced its commitment to excellence in the Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) sector, with both of its premium and super premium whisky brands, Matsya Triple Reserve Blended Whisky and The Crafters Stamp Rare Artisan Blended Whisky, receiving prestigious accolades at the Superior Taste Awards 2025, hosted by the International Taste Institute, Brussels, in the Alcoholic Beverages - Spirits & Liquors category.

The Crafters Stamp Rare Artisan Blended Whisky earned the esteemed 3 Golden Stars (the highest rating) for "Exceptional Product," scoring above 90%, making it the first-ever Indian Made Blended Whisky to achieve such a distinction. Meanwhile, Matsya Triple Reserve Blended Whisky, Triveni's premium offering, earned a 2-Star rating (out of 3) for its remarkable taste, scoring between 80% to 90%, further solidifying its position as a standout product in the market. These accolades follow their success at the Spiritz Selection 2024, where The Crafters Stamp won The Grand Gold and Matsya earned the Silver award, reflecting the growing recognition of Triveni's brands in the competitive IMFL market.

Founded in 2005, the International Taste Institute has been recognizing the best products from over 100 countries, with awards based on blind tasting by top gastronomic experts. The Superior Taste Award is one of the most prestigious certifications in the food and beverage industry.

The Superior Taste Award, organized by the International Taste Institute, evaluates products through blind testing by a panel of expert chefs and sommeliers. The jury members are selected for their proven tasting expertise and assess products based on five key sensory criteria. Using the International Hedonic Sensory Analysis Criteria method, products are tested following strict protocol, ensuring maximal objectivity. Each product is evaluated and scored on its intrinsic organoleptic quality, with the total score reflecting the weighted average of the 5 International Hedonic Sensory Analysis Criteria.

