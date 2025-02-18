Goldiam Intl considers new manufacturing facility in the USA

Goldiam International announced that it is in the process of evaluating the feasibility of establishing a manufacturing facility in the USA.

This strategic initiative aims to enhance operational efficiency, optimize supply chain logistics, and strengthen presence in the key US market.

The proposed facility is expected to improve customer service, reduce lead times, and provide a competitive edge in the region.

The company is currently in the initial assessment stage, and further details, including location, investment, and timeline, will be shared once finalized and approved by the board of directors.

Goldiam International is in the manufacturing and export of diamond-studded gold & silver jewelry.

The company reported 53.2% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 49.73 crore in Q3 FY25, compared with Rs 32.46 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 38.6% YoY to Rs 279.63 crore during the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Also Read

Shares of Goldiam International tanked 9.51% to Rs 356 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News