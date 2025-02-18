Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Merchandise exports ease 2.4% on year in January 2025, imports soar 10%

Merchandise exports ease 2.4% on year in January 2025, imports soar 10%

Image
Last Updated : Feb 18 2025 | 4:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Indias total exports (Merchandise and Services combined) for January 2025 are estimated at USD 74.97 Billion, registering a positive growth of 9.72 percent vis-vis January 2024. Total imports (Merchandise and Services combined) for January 2025 are estimated at USD 77.64 Billion, registering a positive growth of 12.98 percent vis-vis January 2024. Indias total exports during April-January 2024-25 are is estimated at USD 682.59 Billion registering a positive growth of 7.21 percent. Total imports during April-January 2024-25 are estimated at USD 770.06 Billion registering a growth of 8.96 percent. Merchandise exports during January 2025 were USD 36.43 Billion as compared to USD 37.32 Billion in January 2024, down 2.40%. Merchandise imports during January 2025 were USD 59.42 Billion as compared to USD 53.88 Billion in January 2024, rising around 10%. This resulted in a trade deficit of $23 billion in January 2025 compared to $16.6 billion in January 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Senco Gold jumps on bargain buying

Anupam Rasayan drops 18% in six days

Vinati Organics incorporates subsidiary in Delaware, USA

Indices trade near flat line; FMCG shares tumble for 12th day

Max Healthcare gains on broker upgrade

First Published: Feb 18 2025 | 3:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story