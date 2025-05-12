Triveni Turbine consolidated net profit rises 23.55% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.44% to Rs 538.00 crore

Net profit of Triveni Turbine rose 23.55% to Rs 93.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 76.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.44% to Rs 538.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 458.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 32.69% to Rs 357.20 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 269.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 21.27% to Rs 2005.80 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1654.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

538.00458.102005.801654.0022.3819.6021.7719.27139.60106.70514.90378.50132.10101.50488.60357.8093.9076.00357.20269.20

Powered by Capital Market - Live News