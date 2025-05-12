Ashika Credit Capital reports standalone net loss of Rs 53.87 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 27.19% to Rs 2.33 crore

Net Loss of Ashika Credit Capital reported to Rs 53.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 6.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 27.19% to Rs 2.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 51.42 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 10.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 76.93% to Rs 4.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 18.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

2.333.204.2418.38-2904.72-260.31-1393.4072.63-70.27-8.60-66.5812.78-70.29-8.61-66.6212.76-53.87-6.41-51.4210.70

Powered by Capital Market - Live News