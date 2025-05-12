Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ashika Credit Capital reports standalone net loss of Rs 53.87 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Ashika Credit Capital reports standalone net loss of Rs 53.87 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 27.19% to Rs 2.33 crore

Net Loss of Ashika Credit Capital reported to Rs 53.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 6.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 27.19% to Rs 2.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 51.42 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 10.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 76.93% to Rs 4.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 18.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales2.333.20 -27 4.2418.38 -77 OPM %-2904.72-260.31 --1393.4072.63 - PBDT-70.27-8.60 -717 -66.5812.78 PL PBT-70.29-8.61 -716 -66.6212.76 PL NP-53.87-6.41 -740 -51.4210.70 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Aarti Pharmalabs consolidated net profit rises 35.39% in the March 2025 quarter

Captain Polyplast consolidated net profit rises 1.99% in the March 2025 quarter

Caratlane Trading Pvt standalone net profit rises 7.80% in the March 2025 quarter

Shentracon Chemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.27 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Suncity Synthetics standalone net profit declines 97.56% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 12 2025 | 7:41 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story