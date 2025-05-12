Aarti Pharmalabs consolidated net profit rises 35.39% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.47% to Rs 563.78 crore

Net profit of Aarti Pharmalabs rose 35.39% to Rs 88.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 65.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.47% to Rs 563.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 505.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 25.59% to Rs 272.40 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 216.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.17% to Rs 2115.07 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1852.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

563.78505.772115.071852.6125.8323.2421.9620.84137.44114.87447.59373.73114.6295.75360.69300.4988.3465.25272.40216.90

