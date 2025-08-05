Triveni Turbine drops after Q1 PAT slides 20% YoY

Triveni Turbine slumped 9.91% to Rs 533.50 after the company reported a decline in earnings for the quarter ended 30 June 2025 (Q1 FY26).

The company posted a 19.9% year-on-year drop in consolidated profit after tax (PAT), which came in at Rs 64.4 crore, down from Rs 80.4 crore in the same quarter last year.

Revenue from operations fell nearly 20% to Rs 371.3 crore from Rs 463.3 crore in Q1 FY25. Domestic sales declined by 24% to Rs 188 crore while export sales declined by 15% to Rs 183 crore. Export as % of sales increased to 49% in Q1 FY26 compared with 47% in Q1 FY25.

EBITDA dropped 16.7% to Rs 95.8 crore, though the EBITDA margin expanded by 100 basis points to 25.8%. Profit before tax (PBT) also slipped 19% to Rs 87.3 crore, but the PBT margin inched up to 23.5% from 23.3% in the year-ago period. Order booking during the quarter stood at Rs 536 crore, down 16% year-on-year. However, the company highlighted a record carry-forward order book of Rs 2,074 crore as of 30 June 2025, up 20% from a year earlier. Triveni Turbine reported total investments including cash at Rs 1,005 crore. Dhruv M. Sawhney, chairman and managing director, Triveni Turbine, said: "Performance in the quarter gone by was disappointing largely on account of deferment of dispatches and orders to coming quarters. Several international customers were reluctant to travel amid geopolitical uncertainties due to India-Pakistan and Israel-Iran tensions, resulting in postponement of inspections delaying the dispatches and revenue recognition. While we were anticipating performance to be back-ended and had indicated lumpy growth in the financial year, the quarters performance fell short of our expectations and proved to be more challenging. Despite this, concerted efforts are being made to realign operations and we are confident that on an annualized basis i.e. for the financial year FY26, the company can maintain its growth trajectory.