TruCap Finance reports consolidated net loss of Rs 32.89 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Net loss of TruCap Finance reported to Rs 32.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 1.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 60.43% to Rs 22.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 57.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.22.8157.65-109.2954.19-43.554.86-45.592.62-32.891.01

