Trump invites PM Modi to join proposed 'Board of Peace' for Gaza stability

Last Updated : Jan 19 2026 | 11:50 AM IST
US President Donald Trump has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to join a proposed "Board of Peace" aimed at securing lasting peace in Gaza. The invitation was conveyed through a letter shared publicly by the US Ambassador to India.

The Board of Peace is part of the second phase of a ceasefire framework between Israel and Hamas and forms the centrepiece of Trump's broader Middle East peace initiative. Washington is projecting the body as a new international platform to promote stability in Gaza and the wider region.

In his letter, Trump referred to his previously announced peace plan and a 20-point roadmap focused on ending the Gaza conflict, including proposals to make Gaza a deradicalised, terror-free zone that does not threaten neighbouring countries.

First Published: Jan 19 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

