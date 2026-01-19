Mahindra EPC gains as Q3 PAT jumps 2% YoY to Rs 6 cr

Mahindra EPC Irrigation added 2.45% to Rs 134 after its consolidated net profit rose 2.20% to Rs 6.49 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 6.35 crore recorded in Q3 FY25.

Revenue from operations rallied 14.75% to Rs 93.47 crore in Q3 FY26, against Rs 81.45 crore posted in the same quarter last year.

Total expenses increased 15.61% to Rs 84.48 crore in Q3 FY26, compared to Rs 73.07 crore reported in Q3 FY25. The cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 44.52 crore (up 14.62% YoY), and employee benefit expenses were Rs 8.23 crore (up 6.05% YoY) during the period under review.