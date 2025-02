Trust Investment Advisors Pvt standalone net profit rises 289.07% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 60.42% to Rs 117.73 crore

Net profit of Trust Investment Advisors Pvt rose 289.07% to Rs 45.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 11.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 60.42% to Rs 117.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 73.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.117.7373.3982.5777.1658.8418.3658.2117.6745.2111.62

