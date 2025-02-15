Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam reports standalone net loss of Rs 757.81 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.19% to Rs 5178.26 crore

Net Loss of Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam reported to Rs 757.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1062.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 7.19% to Rs 5178.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4830.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.5178.264830.7814.9811.68-114.53-422.16-619.56-948.97-757.81-1062.26

