Utilties stocks edge lower

Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Utilties stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Utilities index decreasing 167.27 points or 2.69% at 6052.79 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Utilities index, Va Tech Wabag Ltd (down 6.58%), Inox Green Energy Services Ltd (down 5.13%),Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (down 5.02%),K.P. Energy Ltd (down 4.99%),Orient Green Power Company Ltd (down 4.23%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Bajel Projects Ltd (down 4.14%), Tata Power Company Ltd (down 3.91%), Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd (down 3.72%), NTPC Ltd (down 3.66%), and CESC Ltd (down 3.47%).

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 1291.38 or 2.41% at 52352.07.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 286.72 points or 1.8% at 15600.92.

The Nifty 50 index was down 269.25 points or 1.1% at 24130.15.

The BSE Sensex index was down 766.75 points or 0.96% at 79298.41.

On BSE,662 shares were trading in green, 3217 were trading in red and 87 were unchanged.

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

