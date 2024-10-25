Volumes spurt at IndusInd Bank Ltd counter

IndusInd Bank Ltd notched up volume of 515.74 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 16.19 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 31.85 lakh shares

Home First Finance Company India Ltd, Chalet Hotels Ltd, Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd, Laurus Labs Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 25 October 2024.

IndusInd Bank Ltd notched up volume of 515.74 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 16.19 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 31.85 lakh shares. The stock slipped 18.87% to Rs.1,038.55. Volumes stood at 24.41 lakh shares in the last session.

Home First Finance Company India Ltd witnessed volume of 30.86 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.41 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.00 lakh shares. The stock dropped 1.57% to Rs.1,095.50. Volumes stood at 2.3 lakh shares in the last session.

Chalet Hotels Ltd witnessed volume of 18.15 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.03 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.21 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.55% to Rs.874.55. Volumes stood at 1.26 lakh shares in the last session.

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd saw volume of 34.98 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.56 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.79 lakh shares. The stock dropped 10.78% to Rs.13,431.80. Volumes stood at 3.4 lakh shares in the last session.

Laurus Labs Ltd witnessed volume of 178.31 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.27 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 19.23 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.17% to Rs.461.50. Volumes stood at 24.2 lakh shares in the last session.

