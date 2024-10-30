Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

EL Forge standalone net profit rises 82.50% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 30 2024 | 3:17 PM IST
Sales rise 15.92% to Rs 20.53 crore

Net profit of EL Forge rose 82.50% to Rs 0.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 15.92% to Rs 20.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 17.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales20.5317.71 16 OPM %4.976.78 -PBDT1.161.16 0 PBT0.730.70 4 NP0.730.40 83

First Published: Oct 30 2024 | 3:05 PM IST

