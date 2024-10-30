EL Forge standalone net profit rises 82.50% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.92% to Rs 20.53 crore

Net profit of EL Forge rose 82.50% to Rs 0.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 15.92% to Rs 20.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 17.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.20.5317.714.976.781.161.160.730.700.730.40

