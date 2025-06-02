TTL Enterprises reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.17 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 806.84% to Rs 21.22 crore

Net profit of TTL Enterprises reported to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 806.84% to Rs 21.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 34.29% to Rs 0.23 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 26.22% to Rs 28.39 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 38.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.