Shradha Infraprojects consolidated net profit declines 33.21% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 40.53% to Rs 42.61 crore

Net profit of Shradha Infraprojects declined 33.21% to Rs 5.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 40.53% to Rs 42.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 30.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 1.02% to Rs 18.45 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 18.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 3.49% to Rs 106.59 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 110.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.