Jardine Henderson reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.40 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.98% to Rs 5.97 crore

Net profit of Jardine Henderson reported to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.98% to Rs 5.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 318.75% to Rs 0.67 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.55% to Rs 25.18 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 26.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.