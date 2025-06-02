Parvati Sweetners and Power standalone net profit rises 138.96% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 68.84% to Rs 11.41 crore

Net profit of Parvati Sweetners and Power rose 138.96% to Rs 1.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 68.84% to Rs 11.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 36.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 59.44% to Rs 0.58 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 33.52% to Rs 53.57 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 80.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.