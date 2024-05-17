Home / Markets / Capital Market News / UPL consolidated net profit declines 94.95% in the March 2024 quarter

UPL consolidated net profit declines 94.95% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Sales decline 15.03% to Rs 14078.00 crore

Net profit of UPL declined 94.95% to Rs 40.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 792.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 15.03% to Rs 14078.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 16569.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1200.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 3570.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 19.56% to Rs 43098.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 53576.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales14078.0016569.00 -15 43098.0053576.00 -20 OPM %13.1316.43 -9.9719.03 - PBDT929.002147.00 -57 928.007867.00 -88 PBT135.001420.00 -90 -1835.005320.00 PL NP40.00792.00 -95 -1200.003570.00 PL

First Published: May 17 2024 | 1:39 PM IST

