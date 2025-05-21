Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Worth Peripherals consolidated net profit declines 24.16% in the March 2025 quarter

Worth Peripherals consolidated net profit declines 24.16% in the March 2025 quarter

May 21 2025
Sales rise 19.98% to Rs 71.16 crore

Net profit of Worth Peripherals declined 24.16% to Rs 4.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.98% to Rs 71.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 59.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 2.83% to Rs 15.43 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 15.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.65% to Rs 275.79 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 238.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales71.1659.31 20 275.79238.46 16 OPM %11.7910.10 -10.108.96 - PBDT8.5510.40 -18 30.5428.11 9 PBT6.979.12 -24 23.9721.96 9 NP4.996.58 -24 15.4315.88 -3

May 21 2025

