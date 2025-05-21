Worth Peripherals consolidated net profit declines 24.16% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.98% to Rs 71.16 crore

Net profit of Worth Peripherals declined 24.16% to Rs 4.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.98% to Rs 71.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 59.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 2.83% to Rs 15.43 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 15.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.65% to Rs 275.79 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 238.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

71.1659.31275.79238.4611.7910.1010.108.968.5510.4030.5428.116.979.1223.9721.964.996.5815.4315.88

Powered by Capital Market - Live News