Tur and Urad prices in major mandis down by almost 10% in last three months

Nidhi Khare, Secretary, Department of Consumer Affairs chaired a meeting with Retailers Association of India (RAI) and major organized retail chains today and discussed the scenario and trends in prices of major pulses. The meeting is timely and significant considering the festive season. Pertinently, mandi prices of most pulses are on declining trend in recent months against improved availability and higher sown area of kharif pulses this year. The Secretary informed that prices of Tur and Urad in major mandis had declined, on an average, by almost 10% during last three months, but retail prices have not seen similar decline. In respect of Chana, decline in mandi prices have been observed in the past one month, but retail prices continue to increase. She pointed out the diverging trends between wholesale mandi prices and retail prices are indicative of increasingly unwarranted margins that retailers are extracting out of the market dynamics. The trends are being closely tracked and necessary measures will have to be initiated if the divergences are found to be widening.

