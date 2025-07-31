TVS Motor Company consolidated net profit rises 32.36% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.38% to Rs 12210.05 crore

Net profit of TVS Motor Company rose 32.36% to Rs 610.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 460.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 18.38% to Rs 12210.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 10314.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.12210.0510314.4714.7713.871292.02971.77977.19730.43610.04460.88

Powered by Capital Market - Live News