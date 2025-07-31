Avonmore Capital & Management Services consolidated net profit rises 38.13% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.51% to Rs 36.31 crore

Net profit of Avonmore Capital & Management Services rose 38.13% to Rs 3.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 3.51% to Rs 36.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 35.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

