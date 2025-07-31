Ambuja Cements consolidated net profit rises 23.13% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.54% to Rs 10244.11 crore

Net profit of Ambuja Cements rose 23.13% to Rs 787.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 639.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 23.54% to Rs 10244.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 8292.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.10244.118292.1019.1415.432154.201570.111292.631094.06787.88639.86

Powered by Capital Market - Live News