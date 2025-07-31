Wonderla Holidays standalone net profit declines 16.87% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.70% to Rs 168.24 crore

Net profit of Wonderla Holidays declined 16.87% to Rs 52.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 63.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 2.70% to Rs 168.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 172.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.168.24172.9045.5752.8687.3895.8370.4983.4852.5763.24

