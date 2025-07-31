Tara Chand Infralogistic Solutions standalone net profit rises 42.07% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 33.75% to Rs 61.07 crore

Net profit of Tara Chand Infralogistic Solutions rose 42.07% to Rs 6.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 33.75% to Rs 61.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 45.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.61.0745.6636.7831.3420.9314.088.636.106.454.54

