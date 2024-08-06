Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

TVS Motor Company consolidated net profit rises 6.12% in the June 2024 quarter

Aug 06 2024
Sales rise 14.92% to Rs 10406.86 crore

Net profit of TVS Motor Company rose 6.12% to Rs 460.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 434.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 14.92% to Rs 10406.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 9055.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales10406.869055.51 15 OPM %13.9013.29 -PBDT985.03853.39 15 PBT738.53626.53 18 NP460.88434.30 6

First Published: Aug 06 2024 | 2:52 PM IST

