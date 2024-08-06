TVS Motor Company consolidated net profit rises 6.12% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.92% to Rs 10406.86 crore

Net profit of TVS Motor Company rose 6.12% to Rs 460.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 434.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 14.92% to Rs 10406.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 9055.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.10406.869055.5113.9013.29985.03853.39738.53626.53460.88434.30

