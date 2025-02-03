TVS Motor Company Ltd rises for third straight session

TVS Motor Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 2633.3, up 3.06% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 30.09% in last one year as compared to a 6.88% jump in NIFTY and a 18.53% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

TVS Motor Company Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2633.3, up 3.06% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.9% on the day, quoting at 23270.25. The Sensex is at 76922.62, down 0.75%. TVS Motor Company Ltd has gained around 9.09% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which TVS Motor Company Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.99% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23305.45, down 0.24% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 20.13 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.12 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2640.6, up 2.91% on the day. TVS Motor Company Ltd is up 30.09% in last one year as compared to a 6.88% jump in NIFTY and a 18.53% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 51.84 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News