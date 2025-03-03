Ashok Leyland gains as total sales rises 2% YoY in Feb'25

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Mar 03 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Ashok Leyland added 1.43% to Rs 215.90 after the company reported 2% rise in total commercial vehicle sales to 17,903 units in February 2025 from 17,632 units sold in February 2024.

However, the companys total domestic sales declined by 4% YoY to 15,879 units in the month of February.

Domestic sales of medium and heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCV) fell by 7% to 10,110 units, while sales of light commercial vehicles (LCV) rose by 1% to 5,769 units in February 2025 compared to February 2024.

Ashok Leyland is engaged in the manufacture and sale of a wide range of commercial vehicles. The company also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications, forgings, and castings.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 36% to Rs 761.92 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 560.21 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations rose 8.2% to Rs 11,946.15 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

First Published: Mar 03 2025 | 9:25 AM IST

