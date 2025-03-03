Adani Green Energy raises USD 1.06 million to refinance its construction facility

Adani Green Energy (AGEL) has successfully refinanced its maiden Construction Facility with outstanding of USD 1.06 billion taken in 2021 to develop India's largest solar-wind hybrid renewable cluster in Rajasthan. The long-term financing raised to refinance its Construction Facility has door-to-door tenor of 19 years with fully amortized debt structure emulating the underlying asset life.

With this breakthrough, AGEL has successfully completed its capital management program for the underlying asset portfolio, which involves securing long-term facilities that are perfectly aligned with the cash flow lifecycle of that portfolio. The framework of this program provides significant benefits through deep access to diverse pools of capital, securing large sums with long duration.

This approach not only enhances financial stability but also ensures AGEL's ability to continue its growth trajectory and deliver sustainable value creation to its stakeholders.

The refinancing facility has received a rating of AA+/Stable from three domestic rating agenciesICRA, India Ratings, and CareEdge Ratings.

