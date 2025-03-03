Adani Green Energy raises USD 1.06 million to refinance its construction facility

With this breakthrough, AGEL has successfully completed its capital management program for the underlying asset portfolio, which involves securing long-term facilities that are perfectly aligned with the cash flow lifecycle of that portfolio. The framework of this program provides significant benefits through deep access to diverse pools of capital, securing large sums with long duration.
This approach not only enhances financial stability but also ensures AGEL's ability to continue its growth trajectory and deliver sustainable value creation to its stakeholders.
The refinancing facility has received a rating of AA+/Stable from three domestic rating agenciesICRA, India Ratings, and CareEdge Ratings.
