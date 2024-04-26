TVS Motor Company Ltd spurts 0.84%, rises for fifth straight session

TVS Motor Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 2022.65, up 0.84% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 78.6% in last one year as compared to a 25.61% spurt in NIFTY and a 69.64% spurt in the Nifty Auto.

TVS Motor Company Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2022.65, up 0.84% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.29% on the day, quoting at 22503.9. The Sensex is at 74098.62, down 0.32%. TVS Motor Company Ltd has slipped around 4.73% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which TVS Motor Company Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 4.86% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22174.05, up 0% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.35 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.62 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2039.45, up 0.68% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 47.48 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

