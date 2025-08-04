Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TVS Motor Company Ltd spurts 3.5%, gains for third straight session

Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 2:04 PM IST
TVS Motor Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 2958.2, up 3.5% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 18.64% in last one year as compared to a 2.65% spurt in NIFTY and a 3.92% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

TVS Motor Company Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 2958.2, up 3.5% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.52% on the day, quoting at 24694.05. The Sensex is at 80958.07, up 0.44%. TVS Motor Company Ltd has risen around 2.83% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which TVS Motor Company Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.86% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23410.95, up 1.4% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 13.59 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.95 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2969.6, up 3.59% on the day. TVS Motor Company Ltd is up 18.64% in last one year as compared to a 2.65% spurt in NIFTY and a 3.92% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 46.64 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

