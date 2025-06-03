Techno Electric & Engineering Company wins contract from RailTel

Techno Electric & Engineering Company has been selected by RailTel Corporation of India, as Managed Service Data Centre Partner though open tender process on revenue sharing basis to setup 10MW Data Centre in phases on RailTel's land in Noida, subject to fulfilling of certain conditions in the Letter of Intent and signing of the Contract Agreement.

The time period for completion of the project is 30 years (including 24 months of implementation period).

