Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Techno Electric & Engineering Company wins contract from RailTel

Techno Electric & Engineering Company wins contract from RailTel

Image
Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 7:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Techno Electric & Engineering Company has been selected by RailTel Corporation of India, as Managed Service Data Centre Partner though open tender process on revenue sharing basis to setup 10MW Data Centre in phases on RailTel's land in Noida, subject to fulfilling of certain conditions in the Letter of Intent and signing of the Contract Agreement.

The time period for completion of the project is 30 years (including 24 months of implementation period).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Praj Industries collaborates with IATA and ISMA

Aichi Steel hikes stake in Vardhman Special Steels

Adani Green Energy announces incorporation of subsidiary - Adani Hydro Energy Ten

TVS Motor Company signs MoU with Kadam Mobility

Sansera secures long term contract from Airbus Defence and Space

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 7:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story