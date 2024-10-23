TVS Motor Q2 PAT climbs 23% YoY to Rs 663 crore

TVS Motor Company reported 23.49% increase in standalone net profit to Rs 662.62 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared to Rs 536.55 crore posted in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations rose 13.30% YoY to Rs 9,228.24 crore in the September 2024 quarter. Revenue from operations rose 13.30% YoY to Rs 9,228.24 crore in the September 2024 quarter. Profit before tax stood at Rs 897.22 crore in second quarter of FY25, up 23.98% from Rs 723.65 crore posted in same quarter last year. The company posted its highest ever operating EBITDA of Rs 1,080 crore in Q2 FY25, registering a growth of 20% as against Rs 900 crore posted in second quarter of FY24. EBITDA margin significantly improved by 70bps at 11.7% in Q2 FY25 as against 11% in the quarter ended September 2023.

The overall two-wheeler and three-wheeler sales including exports grew by 14% registering highest ever quarterly sales of 12.28 lakh units in the quarter ended September 2024 as against 10.74 lakh units registered in the quarter ended September 2023.

Motorcycle sales grew by 14% registering 5.60 lakh units in the quarter ended September 2024 as against 4.93 lakh units in quarter ended September 2023.

Scooter sales for the quarter ended June 2024 grew by 17% to 4.90 lakh units as against 4.20 lakh units in the second quarter of FY24.

Two wheeler exports grew by 16% registering 2.78 lakh units in the quarter ended September 2024 as against 2.39 lakh units in the quarter ended September 2023.

Three wheeler sales in Q2 FY25 stood at 0.38 lakh units as against 0.43 Lakh units during second quarter of FY25.

During the quarter under review, the companys EV sales grew by 31% registering highest ever quarterly sales of 0.75 lakh units in the quarter ended September 2024 as against 0.58 lakh units during quarter ended September 2023.

On half year basis, the companys standalone net profit increased 23.47% to Rs 1,239.94 crore on 14.58% rise in revenue to Rs 17,603.83 crore in H1 FY25 over H1 FY24.

TVS Motor Company is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer globally. It has four manufacturing facilities in Hosur, Mysuru and Nalagarh in India and Karawang in Indonesia. TVS Motor's group company Norton Motorcycles, based in the United Kingdom, is one of the most emotive motorcycle brands in the world. Its subsidiaries in the personal e-mobility space, Swiss E-Mobility Group (SEMG) and EGO Movement have a leading position in the e-bike market in Switzerland.

The scrip slipped 2.98% to end at Rs 2,582 on the BSE.

